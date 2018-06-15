LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Mandatory Friday Fun feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 570)

By Andy Carlson June 15, 2018 11:12 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ mandatory mini-camp has wrapped. Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon and Climbing the Pocket Podcast stopped by to chat about the mini-camp story lines, what the Vikings NASCAR defensive line package could look like, and the future of the safety position. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) calls in for updates on contract extension negotiations, who wowed at mini-camp, and if he had to wager on if Anthony Barr is a Viking in 2019.

All that and more “Voluntary Mandatory” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

