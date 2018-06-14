Purple FTW! Podcast: Mandatory Mini Camp Heat feat. Alex Gelhar + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 569)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ mandatory mini camp is upon us. To chat about the storylines eminating from Eagan, we brought in Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Blue Door Garrett to cut things up over some #VikesOverBeers. Plus Friend of the Program and Packers apologist Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) of NFL Fantasy Live stop by to chat about his beloved Green Bay squadron and how the NFC North is shaping up in 2018.

All that and more “Voluntary Mandatory” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

