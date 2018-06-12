LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Minnesota Fightin' Vikings feat. Veronica Rodriguez (ep. 568)

By Andy Carlson June 12, 2018 9:46 am

As the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prepare to ring the bell on mandatory mini-camp, we brought back in Friend of the Program Veronica Rodriguez (@MexiVrod) to chat about the Vikes fighting for the NFC North, camp battles coming up, and trip report on her weekend excursion to Chicago for UFC 225.

All that and more “Vikings Win the North via Submission” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!



The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
