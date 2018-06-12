Purple FTW! Podcast: The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings feat. Veronica Rodriguez (ep. 568)

As the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prepare to ring the bell on mandatory mini-camp, we brought back in Friend of the Program Veronica Rodriguez (@MexiVrod) to chat about the Vikes fighting for the NFC North, camp battles coming up, and trip report on her weekend excursion to Chicago for UFC 225.

All that and more “Vikings Win the North via Submission” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN