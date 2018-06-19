Purple FTW! Podcast: Purple Letter Day feat. Lindsey Young + Arif Hasan (ep. 571)

Longtime Friend of the Program Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) of vikings.com stops by The Blue Door Pub to catch up and talk about her beautiful Letters to Bud series and the latest with the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as their summer vacation officially commences. Plus a cameo from Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL)!

More “Letterhead is my favorite metal band” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

