LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Extension Watch 2018 feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 565)

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Ceiling is the Roof feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 566)

By Andy Carlson June 6, 2018 6:31 am

What’s the ceiling for the Minnesota Vikings staff? Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon and I chatted about which assistants could/should be moving their way up to better jobs in the coming years. Plus open mic pontificating about Danielle Hunter, Trae Waynes, and the Vikings’ backup safety options.

All that and more “Make It So” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Inside the Pylon Jeff Lloyd Jordan Reid JReidDraftScout Kirk Cousins Locked on Browns Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Sheldon Richardson Teddy Bridgewater Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Extension Watch 2018 feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 565)