Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes, Beets, Battlestar Galactica feat. Andrea Hangst + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 575)

For insight on new Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, we brought in friend of the program Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) of SBNation who has covered the Browns for years. Plus we chatted about Kirk Cousins and how the NFC North is shaping up to be one heckua battle. Later on the Vikes Over Beers Crew discuss 4th of July plans and MONEY.

All that and more “Zim Farms” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN