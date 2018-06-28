LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Summer Talkers with Joe Oberle (ep. 574)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes, Beets, Battlestar Galactica feat. Andrea Hangst + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 575)

By Andy Carlson June 28, 2018 11:45 am

For insight on new Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, we brought in friend of the program Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) of SBNation who has covered the Browns for years. Plus we chatted about Kirk Cousins and how the NFC North is shaping up to be one heckua battle. Later on the Vikes Over Beers Crew discuss 4th of July plans and MONEY.

All that and more “Zim Farms” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andrea Hangst Andy Carlson John DeFilippo Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast SB Nation Vikes Over Beers Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Summer Talkers with Joe Oberle (ep. 574)