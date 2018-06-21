LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast – Viking World: Fallen Kingdom feat. Erik Turner + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 572)

By Andy Carlson June 21, 2018 6:00 am

We’ve got a summer blockbuster of an episode breaking down Kirk Cousins, the Vikings wide receivers, and Mike Zimmer’s vaunted Double-A Gap look with film guru Erik Turner (@Cover_1_) of The Athletic Buffalo. Plus some training camp buzz and Denny Green memories with the Vikes Over Beers crew!

All that and more “I’m Dr. Malcolm.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

