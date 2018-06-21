Purple FTW! Podcast – Viking World: Fallen Kingdom feat. Erik Turner + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 572)

We’ve got a summer blockbuster of an episode breaking down Kirk Cousins, the Vikings wide receivers, and Mike Zimmer’s vaunted Double-A Gap look with film guru Erik Turner (@Cover_1_) of The Athletic Buffalo. Plus some training camp buzz and Denny Green memories with the Vikes Over Beers crew!

All that and more “I’m Dr. Malcolm.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN