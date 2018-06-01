Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Extension Watch 2018 feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 565)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson June 1, 2018 6:15 am

As we wait for word about extensions for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings studs Anthony Barr, Danielle Hunter, and Stefon Diggs, all we can do is sit and pontificate about which ones are most and least important to the team long-term… Until the team keeps all three and the point is moot. We got our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop to talk about Barr returning to OTAs, the flirtation with Mychal Kendricks, and the latest on the #ExtensionFront. Plus our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon swings in to breakdown the triumvirate.

All that and more “Waiting for the White Smoke” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

