Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Summer Talkers with Joe Oberle (ep. 574)

I sat down with renowned local sportswriter Joe Oberle (@JoeOberle) at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ offseason and how the Purple is looking heading into training camp, stories from back in the day, and his favorite (and least favorite) Vikings interviews through the years.

All that and more “Percy Harvin Likes Turtles” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN