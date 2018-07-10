LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Beef with Kirk Cousins' Beef feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 577)

By Andy Carlson July 10, 2018 1:52 pm

We’ve officially hit peak offseason if we’re still talking about Kirk Cousins’ weird steaks a week later, but here we are. Friend of the Program Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) of Climbing the Pocket joined us at The Blue Door Pub to get his receiver insight on why he wants Stefon Diggs extended at any cost. Plus other pertinent Purple talking points!

All that and more “It Was No Name Steaks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

