Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Beast feat. Darren Wolfson + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 579)

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stopped by to talk about the latest with Stefon Diggs’ contract extension and the latest and greatest Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings scuttlebutt. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) talking about the #NationalMedia and whether or not Vikings fans should care what those jabronis have to say.

All that and more “Shrinking” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN