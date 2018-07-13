Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Beast feat. Darren Wolfson + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 579)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson July 13, 2018

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stopped by to talk about the latest with Stefon Diggs’ contract extension and the latest and greatest Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings scuttlebutt. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) talking about the #NationalMedia and whether or not Vikings fans should care what those jabronis have to say.

All that and more “Shrinking” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

