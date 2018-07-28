Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Funtime feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 587)

To round out the week before the TRAINING Camp Training Camp begins for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, we brought in our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast with how the team is dealing with the Tony Sparano tragedy, the diagnosis for center Pat Elflein, and the latest on Stefon Diggs/Anthony Barr contract extension talks. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Locked On Vikings stops by for some camp battle talk.
