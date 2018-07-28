LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Money Talks feat. Darren Wolfson + Lindsey OK (ep. 582)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Funtime feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 587)

By Andy Carlson July 28, 2018 12:25 pm

To round out the week before the TRAINING Camp Training Camp begins for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, we brought in our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast with how the team is dealing with the Tony Sparano tragedy, the diagnosis for center Pat Elflein, and the latest on Stefon Diggs/Anthony Barr contract extension talks. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Locked On Vikings stops by for some camp battle talk.

All that and more “Let’s Play” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Darren Wolfson Inside the Pylon Jordan Reid KSTP Locked on Vikings Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs The Scoop Tony Sparano training camp Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Money Talks feat. Darren Wolfson + Lindsey OK (ep. 582)