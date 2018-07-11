Purple FTW! Podcast: Hey, Diggsy, Baby I Got Your Money feat. @JReidDraftScout + Joel Corry (ep. 578)

Stefon Diggs’ contract extension has been a hot topic of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans conversation (i.e. yelling at each other #online) recently. To get an agent’s perspective, we brought in Friend of the Program and former agent Joel Corry (@CorryJoel) of CBS Sports to tell us what he’d advise Diggs to do if he was his client. Plus we got his thoughts on the Danielle Hunter deal, why Anthony Barr’s deal might be complicated, and the time John Randle (his former client) almost screwed up his training camp holdout. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside The Pylon and Climbing the Pocket chimes on the latest Purple blurbs ahead of a BUSY weekend for him.

All that and more “Featuring Kelis” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN