LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Beef with Kirk Cousins’ Beef feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 577)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Hey, Diggsy, Baby I Got Your Money feat. @JReidDraftScout + Joel Corry (ep. 578)

By Andy Carlson July 11, 2018 6:00 am

Stefon Diggs’ contract extension has been a hot topic of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans conversation (i.e. yelling at each other #online) recently. To get an agent’s perspective, we brought in Friend of the Program and former agent Joel Corry (@CorryJoel) of CBS Sports to tell us what he’d advise Diggs to do if he was his client. Plus we got his thoughts on the Danielle Hunter deal, why Anthony Barr’s deal might be complicated, and the time John Randle (his former client) almost screwed up his training camp holdout. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside The Pylon and Climbing the Pocket chimes on the latest Purple blurbs ahead of a BUSY weekend for him.

All that and more “Featuring Kelis” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint
Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Barr CBS Sports Climbing the Pocket Danielle Hunter Joel Corry John Randle Jordan Reid JReidDraftScout Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Stefon Diggs Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Beef with Kirk Cousins’ Beef feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 577)