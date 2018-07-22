Purple FTW! Podcast: Money Talks feat. Darren Wolfson + Lindsey OK (ep. 582)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson July 22, 2018 6:00 am

If Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs got extended, what would the fanbase have to fight about? We got the latest on contract talks with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast.  Plus Lindsey Ok (@LindseyOK) of Baltimore Ravens Wire stops by for some laughs, some Matt Ryan/Joe Flacco takes, and fills me in on what it’s like to have her team already reporting for camp. Football’s back!

All that and more “Vic Damone Jr.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

