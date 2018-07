Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins (@ChipScoggins) joined the show at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the upcoming Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings season, Kirk Cousins, the offensive line dilemma, what makes this defense special, and some of his favorite Brett Favre stories from #BackInTheDay.

All that and more on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

