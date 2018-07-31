LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Training Camp Tales feat. Arif Hasan (ep. 588)

By Andy Carlson July 31, 2018

Friend of The Program emeritus Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) of Zone Coverage stops by The Blue Door Pub to chat about Minnesota Vikings Training Camp, who’s impressed, which camp battles are the tightest, and if Aviante Collins has a future in the octagon. Make sure to snag a copy of Arif’s world famous Vikings Training Camp Guide.

All that and more “Camp Without S’Mores Sucks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

