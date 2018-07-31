Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Training Camp Tales feat. Arif Hasan (ep. 588)

Friend of The Program emeritus Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) of Zone Coverage stops by The Blue Door Pub to chat about Minnesota Vikings Training Camp, who’s impressed, which camp battles are the tightest, and if Aviante Collins has a future in the octagon. Make sure to snag a copy of Arif’s world famous Vikings Training Camp Guide.

All that and more “Camp Without S’Mores Sucks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

