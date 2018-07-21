LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Will Diggs Get the Bag? feat. Jourdan Rodrigue + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 581)

By Andy Carlson July 21, 2018 6:17 am

The pressing question headed into Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings training camp is if wide receiver Stefon Diggs will receive a contract extension. We chatted with the Vikes Over Beers crew about the market, the impact of the recent Brandin Cooks extension, and a slew of other Purple points. Plus Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) of The Charlotte Observer stops in to talk about the new Vikings East, the recent changeover in ownership, and her thoughts on the Vikes and the addition of Kirk Cousins.

All that and more “Betting on Potential” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
