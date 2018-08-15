Purple FTW! Podcast: Deep Purple Deep Cuts feat. Drew Mahowald (ep. 599)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson August 15, 2018 5:25 am

Preseason keeps rolling along for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as they begin joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars today ahead of the home preseason opener Saturday at Historic US Bank Stadium. We caught up with Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) of Vikings Territory to chat about training camp so far, who were the studs of the first preseason game, and surprise names that will be cut and end up making the final 53 man roster.

All that and more “Anything But Smoke On The Water” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
