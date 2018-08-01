LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Diggs Gets The Bag + Wide Receiver Breakdown feat. Brad Kelly (ep. 589)

By Andy Carlson August 1, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings gave wide receiver Stefon Diggs the bag on Tuesday. We dive into the numbers and how they stack up against recently paid wideouts and what Diggs needs to do to earn that paper. Plus film guru and Salve Regina University wide receivers coach Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) joins us to break down Diggs’ game, gauge Adam Thielen’s ceiling, talk Laquon Treadwell, and why we shouldn’t sleep on Tavarres King.

All that and more “#PaidDiggs” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

