Purple FTW! Podcast: Five Tuesday Talkers + Jaguars Practice Preview feat. Blythe Brumleve (ep. 598)

By Andy Carlson August 14, 2018 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive line is fine, despite some injury concerns and scares. That and a fistful of other Purple talking points on a Tuesday, plus the return of Blythe Brumleve (@BlytheBrum) of 1010XL Jacksonville to preview the upcoming joint practices and preseason home opener at Historic US Bank Stadium.

All that and more “DUUUUUVAL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

1010XL Jacksonville 1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Blake Bortles Blythe Brumleve Brian O'Neill Jacksonville Jaguars Jalen Ramsey Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Stefon Diggs training camp Vikings



