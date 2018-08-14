Purple FTW! Podcast: Five Tuesday Talkers + Jaguars Practice Preview feat. Blythe Brumleve (ep. 598)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive line is fine, despite some injury concerns and scares. That and a fistful of other Purple talking points on a Tuesday, plus the return of Blythe Brumleve (@BlytheBrum) of 1010XL Jacksonville to preview the upcoming joint practices and preseason home opener at Historic US Bank Stadium.

All that and more “DUUUUUVAL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

