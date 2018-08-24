Purple FTW! Podcast: Iloka! Three Safeties. Vikings Trade? feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 606)

We brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast for his weekly spot to talk about the George Iloka signing timeline, if Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans should be concerned about Pat Elflein, and a potential offensive line trade partner. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon swings in to chat about what Iloka potentially brings to the creativity of the Zimmer Hellfire Defense.

All that and more “heee heeee” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN