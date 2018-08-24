LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Keep Improving (On Defense) feat. Doug Farrar + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 605)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Iloka! Three Safeties. Vikings Trade? feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 606)

By Andy Carlson August 24, 2018 6:07 am

We brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast for his weekly spot to talk about the George Iloka signing timeline, if Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans should be concerned about Pat Elflein, and a potential offensive line trade partner. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon swings in to chat about what Iloka potentially brings to the creativity of the Zimmer Hellfire Defense.

All that and more “heee heeee” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andrew Sendejo Andy Carlson Darren Wolfson George Iloka Harrison Smith Inside the Pylon Jordan Reid Kirk Cousins KSTP Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Elflein Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Stefon Diggs The Scoop Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Keep Improving (On Defense) feat. Doug Farrar + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 605)