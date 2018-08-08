Purple FTW! Podcast: IncognitNOOOOOO & Already Time to Panic About the Vikings? feat. Daniel House (ep. 594)

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings legend (and best receiver of all-time) Randy Moss entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. We brought in our Canton, Ohio correspondent Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner to recap the festivities as well as chat about the recent drama along the Vikings offensive line and the hilarity of Richie Incognito.

All that and more “Straight Canton, Homie” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

