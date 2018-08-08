LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: IncognitNOOOOOO & Already Time to Panic About the Vikings? feat. Daniel House (ep. 594)

By Andy Carlson August 8, 2018 10:53 am

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings legend (and best receiver of all-time) Randy Moss entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. We brought in our Canton, Ohio correspondent Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner to recap the festivities as well as chat about the recent drama along the Vikings offensive line and the hilarity of Richie Incognito.

All that and more “Straight Canton, Homie” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

