Purple FTW! Podcast: Inside the Vikings Numbers feat. Dr. Eric Eager + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 600)

Friend of The Program Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) of Pro Football Focus hops on to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive line and why the modern NFL defense is built around cornerbacks first. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) for some Vikes Over Beers, chatting about the Vikings-Jaguars joint practices and fringe roster guys they’re rooting for.

All that and more “Anything But Smoke On The Water” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

