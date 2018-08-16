LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Deep Purple Deep Cuts feat. Drew Mahowald (ep. 599)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Inside the Vikings Numbers feat. Dr. Eric Eager + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 600)

By Andy Carlson August 16, 2018 5:00 am

Friend of The Program Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) of Pro Football Focus hops on to chat about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offensive line and why the modern NFL defense is built around cornerbacks first. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) for some Vikes Over Beers, chatting about the Vikings-Jaguars joint practices and fringe roster guys they’re rooting for.

All that and more “Anything But Smoke On The Water” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andrew Roth Andy Carlson Blake Bortles Brian O'Neill Eric Eager Jacksonville Jaguars Jalen Ramsey Josh Pelto Kirk Cousins Mike Hughes Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Pro Football Focus Purple FTW! Podcast Stefon Diggs Trae Waynes training camp Vikes Over Beers Vikings Xavier Rhodes



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Deep Purple Deep Cuts feat. Drew Mahowald (ep. 599)