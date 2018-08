Friend of the Program Cory Hepola (@CoryHepola) of KARE 11 news swung by The Blue Door Pub to chat and catch up on some Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings football, his concerns and hopes headed into the season, and what it was like covering the Super Bowl in his own backyard.

All that and more “Newsies” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

