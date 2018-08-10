LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: The Vikings Draft Class So Far feat. Jon Ledyard + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 595)

Purple FTW! Podcast: No Fighting on a Friday feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidNFL (ep. 596)

By Andy Carlson August 10, 2018 6:17 am

Over a two day span, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings weathered a Richie Incognito drama storm and their number one cornerback Xavier Rhodes had enough beef with wide receiver Stefon Diggs that head coach Mike Zimmer kicked them out of practice. Pretty standard week for this team tbh. To help sort through the headlines, we got our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Locked On Vikings. Plus the latest on the Vikings offensive line injuries with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast.

All that and more “No Beef Like India” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Darren Wolfson Denver Broncos Harrison Smith Inside the Pylon Jordan Reid Kirk Cousins KSTP Locked on Vikings Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Richie IncognitoJordan Reid Stefon Diggs TCO Performance Center The Scoop training camp Vikings Xavier Rhodes



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: The Vikings Draft Class So Far feat. Jon Ledyard + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 595)