Purple FTW! Podcast: Steal The Show feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 601)

Round two of the preseason is about to kickoff as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings welcome in the Jacksonville Jaguars into Historic US Bank Stadium on Saturday. For the latest Purple headlines, we brought in our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Plus Scout of the Show Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon dives in with some preseason roster takes.

All that and more “Take It To The Limit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN