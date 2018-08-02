LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Color of Money feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 590)

By Andy Carlson August 2, 2018 6:00 am

With Stefon Diggs getting his, we brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast to chat about the timeline of the deal and if there’s any other Minnesota Vikings getting taken care of on the horizon. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon and Locked On Vikings makes his weekly stop to chat about all the Training Camp storylines.

All that and more “Sequel to The Hustler” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
