Purple FTW! Podcast: The Vikings Draft Class So Far feat. Jon Ledyard + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 595)

With the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings two weeks into Training Camp, releasing their first unofficial depth chart, and with a preseason game on the horizon, we thought it a good time to bring in Friend of the Program Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) to chat about the Vikes’ rookie class and his new collaboration with The Draft Network. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) join for some Vikes Over Beers to laugh about the Richie Incognito stans!

All that and more “It’s a Good Thing Hughes is Good” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

