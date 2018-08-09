Purple FTW! Podcast: The Vikings Draft Class So Far feat. Jon Ledyard + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 595)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson August 9, 2018 3:20 pm

With the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings two weeks into Training Camp, releasing their first unofficial depth chart, and with a preseason game on the horizon, we thought it a good time to bring in Friend of the Program Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) to chat about the Vikes’ rookie class and his new collaboration with The Draft Network. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) join for some Vikes Over Beers to laugh about the Richie Incognito stans!

All that and more “It’s a Good Thing Hughes is Good” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
