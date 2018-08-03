Purple FTW! Podcast: Training Camp, Anthony Barr Drama, New Rules, Randy Moss + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 591)

Too many talkers on this Friday episode. We chat about the top notch TCO Performance Center, the weird relationship between Anthony Barr and Mike Zimmer, the new “Anthony Barr Rule” due to Aaron Rodger’s collarbone and how it will be impossible to enforce, I go on a random tangent about not being a referee, appreciation for The GOAT Randy Moss as he heads into Canton this weekend, plus #VikesOverBeers!

All that and more “Calcium, Son” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

