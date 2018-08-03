LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: The Color of Money feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 590)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Training Camp, Anthony Barr Drama, New Rules, Randy Moss + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 591)

By Andy Carlson August 3, 2018 11:16 am

Too many talkers on this Friday episode. We chat about the top notch TCO Performance Center, the weird relationship between Anthony Barr and Mike Zimmer, the new “Anthony Barr Rule” due to Aaron Rodger’s collarbone and how it will be impossible to enforce, I go on a random tangent about not being a referee, appreciation for The GOAT Randy Moss as he heads into Canton this weekend, plus #VikesOverBeers!

All that and more “Calcium, Son” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Randy Moss Stefon Diggs TCO Performance Center training camp Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: The Color of Money feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 590)