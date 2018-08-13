Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Broncos Recap – Tapped The Rockies (ep. 597)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings made their preseason debut Saturday night at Mile High Stadium. Let’s talk about it!

Today’s Talkers Include

• Cousins, Diggs & The 1s Look Sharp

• The Offensive Line was ___.

• The Roc Thomas

• Mike Hughes Debut

• Stacy Coley is Back

• Danny Isidora Needs to Start

• The Defensive Tackle Room

• What’s Going On with the Linebackers

• The Kicking Competition is Over

• Odds N’ Ends

All that and more “John Denver’s Full of It” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN