Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Broncos Recap – Tapped The Rockies (ep. 597)

By Andy Carlson August 13, 2018 5:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings made their preseason debut Saturday night at Mile High Stadium. Let’s talk about it!

Today’s Talkers Include
• Cousins, Diggs & The 1s Look Sharp
• The Offensive Line was ___.
• The Roc Thomas
• Mike Hughes Debut
• Stacy Coley is Back
• Danny Isidora Needs to Start
• The Defensive Tackle Room
• What’s Going On with the Linebackers
• The Kicking Competition is Over
• Odds N’ Ends

All that and more “John Denver’s Full of It” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

