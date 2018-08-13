Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Broncos Recap – Tapped The Rockies (ep. 597)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings made their preseason debut Saturday night at Mile High Stadium. Let’s talk about it!
Today’s Talkers Include
• Cousins, Diggs & The 1s Look Sharp
• The Offensive Line was ___.
• The Roc Thomas
• Mike Hughes Debut
• Stacy Coley is Back
• Danny Isidora Needs to Start
• The Defensive Tackle Room
• What’s Going On with the Linebackers
• The Kicking Competition is Over
• Odds N’ Ends
All that and more “John Denver’s Full of It” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
