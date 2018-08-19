Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Jaguars Recap (ep. 602)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings dueled the low energy Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday in a sloppy, flag-filled afternoon at Historic US Bank Stadium. Thank goodness it’s over. Here are some takeaways besides Antwione Williams should have a sack in the statbook.
Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Kirk Cousins Assesment
• Offensive Line Hot Takes
• The RB3 Competition
• 1st Team Defense Takeaways
• Danielle Hunter Should Start at RDE
• This Defensive Line is DEEP
• Does Anyone Even Want the WR4 and 5 Job?
• Fun at Linebacker Depth
• End The Kicking Competition, Please
• Odds & Ends
All that and more “Take It To The Limit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
