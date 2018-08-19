LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Jaguars Recap (ep. 602)

By Andy Carlson August 19, 2018 12:24 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings dueled the low energy Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday in a sloppy, flag-filled afternoon at Historic US Bank Stadium. Thank goodness it’s over. Here are some takeaways besides Antwione Williams should have a sack in the statbook.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Kirk Cousins Assesment
• Offensive Line Hot Takes
• The RB3 Competition
• 1st Team Defense Takeaways
• Danielle Hunter Should Start at RDE
• This Defensive Line is DEEP
• Does Anyone Even Want the WR4 and 5 Job?
• Fun at Linebacker Depth
• End The Kicking Competition, Please
• Odds & Ends

All that and more “Take It To The Limit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

