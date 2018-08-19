Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Jaguars Recap (ep. 602)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings dueled the low energy Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday in a sloppy, flag-filled afternoon at Historic US Bank Stadium. Thank goodness it’s over. Here are some takeaways besides Antwione Williams should have a sack in the statbook.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Kirk Cousins Assesment

• Offensive Line Hot Takes

• The RB3 Competition

• 1st Team Defense Takeaways

• Danielle Hunter Should Start at RDE

• This Defensive Line is DEEP

• Does Anyone Even Want the WR4 and 5 Job?

• Fun at Linebacker Depth

• End The Kicking Competition, Please

• Odds & Ends

All that and more “Take It To The Limit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN