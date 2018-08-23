Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Keep Improving (On Defense) feat. Doug Farrar + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 605)

NFL scribe and author of the new book The Genius of Desperation Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) joined us to chat about the new publications, what Kirk Cousins is and isn’t, plus how the Zimmer Hellfire Defense just seems to get better. Plus Andrew Roth and Josh Pelto stop by for Vikes Over Beers at the famous Blue Door Pub to talk about the George Iloka signing and the upcoming dress rehearsal preseason game against Seattle.

All that and more “Love a Greg Cook reference” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

