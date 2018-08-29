Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Roster Crunchtime feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 610)

It’s now or never for some members of the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 90-man roster. To look into the guys fighting for roster and practice squad spots, we got our man Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast with the latest injury updates and trade/free agent scenarios the Vikes could be in before the season starts.

All that and more “Chad Beebe is Rudy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN