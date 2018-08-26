Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Seahawks Recap – Prettay Prettay Prettay Good (ep. 607)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings emerged from the Seattle Seahawks dress rehearsal preseason game with some clarity on the first team units and roster battles. We’ll run through the whole shebang.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Cousins and the 1st Team Offense

• Mike Boone is Your RB3

• Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point

• Wide Receiver Analysis

• Eric Wilson is a Starter

• Hello George Iloka

• What DeFilippo’s Offense Could Look Like

• Zimmer Bringing Heat

• Daniel Carlson (No Relation)

• Odds N Ends

