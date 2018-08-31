LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Roster Crunchtime feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 610)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Titans Recap: Remember The Vikings (ep. 612)

By Andy Carlson August 31, 2018 10:23 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finished up the preseason with some Nashville hot chicken action Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. With 53-man roster cuts looming on Saturday, a few players made final statements for why they should make the roster proper or the practice squad.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include
• Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point
• Brandon Zylstra Is In
• Daniel Carlson Redemption
• Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower Are Starters Elsewhere
• Special Teamer Holton Hill?
• Linebacker Depth
• Tight End 3 Is Not Currently On The Team
• Kyle Sloter vs Trevor Siemian
• Odds ‘N Ends

All that and more “On to San Francisco” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint
Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN 53 Man Roster @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Brandon Zylstra Brett Jones Chad Beebe George Iloka Holton Hill Ifeadi Odenigbo Mike Boone Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Roster Crunchtime feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 610)