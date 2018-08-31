Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Titans Recap: Remember The Vikings (ep. 612)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finished up the preseason with some Nashville hot chicken action Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. With 53-man roster cuts looming on Saturday, a few players made final statements for why they should make the roster proper or the practice squad.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include

• Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point

• Brandon Zylstra Is In

• Daniel Carlson Redemption

• Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower Are Starters Elsewhere

• Special Teamer Holton Hill?

• Linebacker Depth

• Tight End 3 Is Not Currently On The Team

• Kyle Sloter vs Trevor Siemian

• Odds ‘N Ends

All that and more “On to San Francisco” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN