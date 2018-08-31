Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Titans Recap: Remember The Vikings (ep. 612)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finished up the preseason with some Nashville hot chicken action Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. With 53-man roster cuts looming on Saturday, a few players made final statements for why they should make the roster proper or the practice squad.
Today’s Purple Talkers Include
• Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point
• Brandon Zylstra Is In
• Daniel Carlson Redemption
• Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower Are Starters Elsewhere
• Special Teamer Holton Hill?
• Linebacker Depth
• Tight End 3 Is Not Currently On The Team
• Kyle Sloter vs Trevor Siemian
• Odds ‘N Ends
All that and more “On to San Francisco” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
