Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Trade Surplus feat. Sam Ekstrom (ep. 609)

By Andy Carlson August 28, 2018 9:10 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are making moves ahead of the fourth preseason game and 53 man roster cut down. To chat about the Brett Jones heist and critique my roster projection, we brought in long-time Friend of the Program Sam Ekstrom (@SamEkstrom) of Zone Coverage to the Blue Door Pub to do some purple prognosticating.

All that and more “Trader Rick” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
