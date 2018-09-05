LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Actual Footbawl Stuff feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 614)

By Andy Carlson September 5, 2018 1:21 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are days away from playing ACTUAL football as the slithering San Francisco 49ers make their way into US Bank Stadium for a Sunday noon kickoff. Our guy Myles Gorham (@mylesgorham85) of Climbing The Pocket stopped by the Blue Door Pub to chat about the final 53 man roster, Brian Robison and Terence Newman moving on, and what the Niners bring to the table.

All that and more “Going the Extra Wile” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

