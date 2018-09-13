LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Border Battle Brooding feat. Alex Gelhar + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 620)

By Andy Carlson September 13, 2018 9:08 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are days away from rekindling the Border Battle Bad Blood with the Greasy Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. For some insight on the enemy, we brought in Friend of the Program Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) to talk about Aaron Rodgers’ injury, offseason improvements, and how the Bears crapped the bed. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) recapping his gameday experience at the Niners game.

All that and more “Insider Trading Packer Stock” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

