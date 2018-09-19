Purple FTW! Podcast: I’m Not the Terrible Carlson feat. Declan Goff (ep. 624)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are off to an odd 1-0-1 start thanks largely in part to departed rookie kicker Daniel Carlson. Friend of the Program Declan Goff (@dextweets) dives into the Blue Door Pub for a show of savior Dan Bailey takes, Kirk Cousins mea culpas, and trying to find a way the Buffalo Bills will be competitive Sunday because… Vikings history.

