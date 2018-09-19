Purple FTW! Podcast: I’m Not the Terrible Carlson feat. Declan Goff (ep. 624)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson September 19, 2018 9:14 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are off to an odd 1-0-1 start thanks largely in part to departed rookie kicker Daniel Carlson. Friend of the Program Declan Goff (@dextweets) dives into the Blue Door Pub for a show of savior Dan Bailey takes, Kirk Cousins mea culpas, and trying to find a way the Buffalo Bills will be competitive Sunday because… Vikings history.

All that and more “Diamond Dan Bailey” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

