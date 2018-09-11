LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Inside the Vikings Numbers feat. PFF Eric Eager (ep. 618)

By Andy Carlson September 11, 2018 10:54 am

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans had some questions about Pro Football Focus’ grades of some of the Vikes after their 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. To walk us through the process is old friend of the program Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager). Plus some thoughts on Khalil Mack’s dominance, Aaron Rodgers pulling a Willis Reed, and Adrian Peterson not being dead yet.

All that and more “Harrison Did What?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

