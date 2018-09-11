Purple FTW! Podcast: Inside the Vikings Numbers feat. PFF Eric Eager (ep. 618)

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans had some questions about Pro Football Focus’ grades of some of the Vikes after their 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. To walk us through the process is old friend of the program Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager). Plus some thoughts on Khalil Mack’s dominance, Aaron Rodgers pulling a Willis Reed, and Adrian Peterson not being dead yet.

All that and more “Harrison Did What?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN