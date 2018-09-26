LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: La La Land feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 629)

By Andy Carlson September 26, 2018 6:00 am

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. stops in to discuss the latest on the Everson Griffen situation. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. swings by to dissect the debacle versus the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the juggernaut Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim.

All that and more “Ryan Gossling Can’t Dance” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

