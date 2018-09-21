Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 626)

The Leslie Frazier Bowl is on! Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast gives us the lowdown on all the injury concerns and background on the myriad of Vikings transactions this week. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon joins for an advance breakdown of the Buffalo Bills.
All that and more “Tear Up That Tampa-2” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
