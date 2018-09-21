LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: On to Buffalo feat. Nate Geary + #VikesOverBeers!(ep. 625)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid (ep. 626)

By Andy Carlson September 21, 2018 3:40 am

The Leslie Frazier Bowl is on! Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast  gives us the lowdown on all the injury concerns and background on the myriad of Vikings transactions this week. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon  joins for an advance breakdown of the Buffalo Bills.

All that and more “Tear Up That Tampa-2” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Aldrick Robinson Andy Carlson Brian O'Neill Buffalo Bills Dalvin Cook Dan Bailey Daniel Carlson Darren Wolfson David Parry Everson Griffen Inside the Pylon Jordan Reid Josh Allen Kirk Cousins KSTP laquon treadwell LeSean McCoy Leslie Frazier Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Elflein Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Stefon Diggs The Scoop Tom Johnson Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: On to Buffalo feat. Nate Geary + #VikesOverBeers!(ep. 625)