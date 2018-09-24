LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Recap: LOL WUT? (ep. 627)

By Andy Carlson September 24, 2018 10:15 am

The Leslie Frazier Bowl is on! Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast  gives us the lowdown on all the injury concerns and background on the myriad of Vikings transactions this week. Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon  joins for an advance breakdown of the Buffalo Bills.

All that and more “I LOVE LA” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

