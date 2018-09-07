LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Niners Preview feat. Jordan Reid + Darren Wolfson (ep. 616)

By Andy Carlson September 7, 2018 9:55 am

Week 1 is upon us as the Sloppy San Francisco 49ers weasel their way into Historic US Bank Stadium to attempt to hang with the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops in to chat about the “who’s starting at center” rumors, B-Rod and Newman parting, and injury updates. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. chimes in to breakdown the Niners matchup.

All that and more “SF were the last team to pay OJ” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

