Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Niners Recap – Hello Mike Hughes! (ep. 617)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of business at home Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium sending the San Francisco 49ers back home with a 24-16 defeat. The Purple were spearheaded by the Zimmer Hellfire Defense that forced Handsome Jimmy Garoppolo into three interceptions on top of hitting him nine times and sacking him thrice.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Marvelous Mike Hughes

• Kirk Cousins Dropped a Dime

• Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point

• The Debut of Dalvin Cook

• Defensive Line Rotation is Real

• Danielle Hunter is Worth Every Penny

• Adam Thielen-Stefon Diggs

• Sheldon Richardson Should Be a Priority

• Odds N’ Ends

• Twitter Qs

