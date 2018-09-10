LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Niners Recap – Hello Mike Hughes! (ep. 617)

By Andy Carlson September 10, 2018 10:48 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of business at home Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium sending the San Francisco 49ers back home with a 24-16 defeat. The Purple were spearheaded by the Zimmer Hellfire Defense that forced Handsome Jimmy Garoppolo into three interceptions on top of hitting him nine times and sacking him thrice.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Marvelous Mike Hughes
• Kirk Cousins Dropped a Dime
• Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point
• The Debut of Dalvin Cook
• Defensive Line Rotation is Real
• Danielle Hunter is Worth Every Penny
• Adam Thielen-Stefon Diggs
• Sheldon Richardson Should Be a Priority
• Odds N’ Ends
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “On to Green Bay” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
