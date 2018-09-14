Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Preview feat. Darren Wolfson + Jordan Reid! (ep. 621)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings invade Lambeau Field Sunday for the first installment of the 2018 Border Battles against the Greasy Green Bay Packers. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. swings in for the latest on Pat Elflein and injury reports on both side. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) of Inside The Pylon. drops in to give his thoughts on the Niners game and how he sees it playing out Sunday.

All that and more “RODGERS IS LAVA” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

