Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Never Trust a Carlson (ep. 622)

By Andy Carlson September 17, 2018 10:36 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings kicked away a golden opportunity Sunday as rookie kicker Daniel Carlson and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell handed the Greasy Green Bay Packers a 29-29 tie on a steamy September afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Kirk Cousins Showed Everything
• Special Teams Woes
• Hello, Laquion Treadwell
• John DeFilippo is Coming Along
• Let’s Talk About Cornerbacks
• Diggs & Thielen Appreciation
• So About the Offensive Line…
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense?
• Odds N’ Ends
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “Undefeated” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

