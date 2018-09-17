Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Never Trust a Carlson (ep. 622)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings kicked away a golden opportunity Sunday as rookie kicker Daniel Carlson and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell handed the Greasy Green Bay Packers a 29-29 tie on a steamy September afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• Kirk Cousins Showed Everything
• Special Teams Woes
• Hello, Laquion Treadwell
• John DeFilippo is Coming Along
• Let’s Talk About Cornerbacks
• Diggs & Thielen Appreciation
• So About the Offensive Line…
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense?
• Odds N’ Ends
• Twitter Qs
All that and more “Undefeated” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
