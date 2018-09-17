Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Never Trust a Carlson (ep. 622)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings kicked away a golden opportunity Sunday as rookie kicker Daniel Carlson and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell handed the Greasy Green Bay Packers a 29-29 tie on a steamy September afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:

• Kirk Cousins Showed Everything

• Special Teams Woes

• Hello, Laquion Treadwell

• John DeFilippo is Coming Along

• Let’s Talk About Cornerbacks

• Diggs & Thielen Appreciation

• So About the Offensive Line…

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense?

• Odds N’ Ends

• Twitter Qs

