Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Picking Up the Pieces feat. Daniel House (ep. 628)

By Andy Carlson September 25, 2018 2:26 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings don’t have long to mope around before a showdown in La La Land against the juggernaut Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim. To recap the nonsense of the Bills game and look forward to the Rams and Philly, we brought in longtime Friend of the Program Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner.

All that and more “Short Week, Short Memory” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

