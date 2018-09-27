LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Rams Preview – California Love feat. Cameron DaSilva + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 630)

By Andy Carlson September 27, 2018

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have a chance to turn around the season Thursday night in Cali against the 3-0 Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim. To preview the hottest team in football, we brought in Friend of the Program Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) of USA Today/Rams Wire to explain the greatness of Rams head coach Sean McVay and point out ways the Vikes can get it done. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) discussion the interesting week for the Purple.

All that and more “Welcome Everybody to the Wild Wild West” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
