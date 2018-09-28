LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Rams Recap – No Defense For That Defense (ep. 631)

By Andy Carlson September 28, 2018 7:11 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings came up short in a shootout with the Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim Thurday night. The storyline of the evening, and the season for that matter, is what is going on with the once vaunted Zimmer Hellfire Defense?

Today’s Purple Talkers Include:
• What the Hell Happened to the Zimmer Hellfire Defense?
• DeFilippo and Cousins are Heating Up
• The Mandatory Offensive Line Talking Point
• Adam Thielen is a Warrior
• Hello, Aldrick Robinson
• Barr and Kendricks Have Been Liabilities This Year
• The Secondary is a Primary Issue
• The Refs…….
• Odds N’ Ends
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “Philly Philly Philly” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
